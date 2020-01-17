Constable attempts suicide in UP's Kanpur

A 22-year-old police constable, about to get married in less than two weeks, allegedly shot at himself during duty hours in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, officials said on Friday. After Shani Kumar fired at himself with his service rifle late Thursday night, he was rushed to a nearby medical facility and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, said Anoop Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural).

Shani was posted at Jainpur police outpost which is under Akbarpur police station. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shani attempted suicide before leaving the police post for night patrolling with colleagues, the ASP said.

The exact reason behind Shani taking the extreme step is not yet clear, the officer added. Shani, who is from Agra, joined the UP Police in 2018 and his wedding was scheduled on January 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

