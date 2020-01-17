Raj constable recruitment: Upper age limit relaxed by an year

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide one-year relaxation in the upper age limit of candidates applying for the police constable recruitment drive. A total of 5,000 vacancies have been notified for the post of constable in the state and the deadline for submission of application has been extended by 15 days.

The police headquarters had notified vacancy for recruitment of constables on December 4 last year in which the age was calculated as on January 1, 2020. Now the age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021, an official statement said.

The last recruitment for police constables was done in 2018 in which the age for the candidates was calculated on the basis of January 1, 2019. Since the constables could not be recruited in 2019, Gehlot decided to provide one-year relaxation in the upper age limit of the candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

