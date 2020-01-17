Mobile veterinary clinics to be set up in Maharashtra: Uddhav

Mobile veterinary clinics will beset up in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said onFriday

He was speaking at a function in Islampur in Sanglidistrict where he inaugurated a milk powder project and acattle feed laboratory

He said his government would work for the all rounddevelopment of farmers in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.