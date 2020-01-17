Man arrested in city with 2 kg heroin worth Rs 6 crore

A notorious drug peddler has been arrested from an area in the southern part of the city with two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 6 crore in the international grey market, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-terrorist squad of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force on Thursday night nabbed noted drug peddler Hasibur Rahman from the Purbalok area under Purba Jadavpur police station limits and seized two kilograms of heroin from him, a senior officer said.

The heroin seized from Rahman, a resident of Nadia district, were concealed in packets meant to contain turmeric powder, he said. The accused has been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, the officer added.

