Two women commit suicide in Delhi

Two women allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in the national capital, police said on Friday. A 28-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi's Burari area on Thursday, they said.

The family of the victim said that she had got married in January last year and her husband and in-laws used to torture her for dowry, police said. They also alleged that it was not a case of suicide but murder, police said.

On the complaint of the victim's family, a case under relevant sections was registered. "A medical board will conduct the post-mortem on Saturday at Maulana Azad Medical College," a senior police officer said.

In a separate incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the terrace of her house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Monday, police said. The woman's family, however, claimed that she had been murdered, a senior police said.

The post mortem has been conducted at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and the report is awaited, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.