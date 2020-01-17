Be considerate and careful when using car horns, don't honk for fun: Delhi Police

One needs to considerate and careful while using car horns, was the message sent out by the police at a 'No Honking' programme held at a city school here on Friday. The programme was organised, with the help of NGO Scope Plus, for the students of Mater Dei School where around 300 girl students participated in it, police said in a statement.

Speaking to participants at the programme, ACP (crime against women) Shashi Bala instructed them on the specific and proper uses of car horns and when it was the right time to use them, the statement said. She told the participants that one of the most irritating thing while driving on the road was the incessant honking from behind by someone without any reason.

"Now-a-days, it is almost becoming a habit to blow horn even when it is not required at all. The use of a horn is generally required to alert the pedestrians who just do not look either way when they cross the road and to prevent accidents or any other untoward incidents. Sometimes for those, who drive really slowly and tend to obstruct the road and induce heavy traffic behind them. "Emergency situations are also significant instances where you need to use your horn. You should not blow your car horns in areas such as hospitals, schools and churches unless it is very urgent like emergencies. These places require a quiet environment and should be respected. You need to be just be considerate and do not blow your horns just for fun. Just be careful when using it," she told the participants, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.