Snowfall, rain affect normal life in Chamoli

Snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the lower areas of Chamoli district affected normal life on Friday adding to chill and blocking traffic on half a dozen roads.

Snowfall which started on Thursday morning continued on Friday covering 77 villages under sheets of snow, the District Disaster Management office said. Traffic was also disrupted on six roads of the district, it said.

Temperatures plummeted due to snowfall and rain prompting the district administration to close all schools and anganwadi centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.