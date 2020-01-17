Soumitra Chatterjee, Aparna Sen remember Nabaneeta Dev Sen

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee and director-activist Aparna Sen read some of the poems of late writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen on the inaugural day of a premier literary meet on Friday with a special session held in memory of the award-winning author. At the Appejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Aparna Sen pointed out Dev Sen's versatility as a litterateur saying one of the best ways to know 'Nabaneeta-di' is through her poems.

"Poetry was one of the important mediums through which Nabaneeta-di expressed herself," Aparna Sen said while reading out her poem, 'Amake Tabe grohon koro Kolkata" which manifested her (Dev Sen's) love for the city. The actress-director said, "I had never thought that I will have to recite her poem on such an occasion." Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee also read out one poem of the Sahitya Akademi and Padma Shri recipient who had died in here on November 7 after a protracted illness at the age of 81.

"My way of paying tribute to her is by reading her poems," Chatterjee said. Moderator of the discussion and Chief Editor of a publication Anjum Katiyal said, "From her various writings the quintessential Nabaneeta Dev Sen, her wit and humour, sparkles through." Dev Sen's two daughters - Nandana Dev Sen and Antara Dev Sen - also read out excerpts from her writings.

Katiyal said Dev Sen's recently launched 'Chandrabati's Ramayana' composed originally in Bengali - is a brilliant narrative about a woman. Chandrabati is widely considered to be one of the first women poet of Bengal who is best known for her women- centric composition interpreting of Ramayana from Sita's point of view which challenges patriarchy of the time.

Inaugurating the 11th edition of AKLF 2020 earlier in the day, Scottish historian-writer William Dalrymple said "Kolkata is the place where many of my forebearers lived and so much of his book 'Anarchy' is set." PTI SUS NN NN.

