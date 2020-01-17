Mizoram CM calls on Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks release of funds

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and urged her to expedite release of funds under the non-lapsable central pool of resources, an official statement said. Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, also informed Sitharaman that some ongoing projects in the Northeast are being halted due to a change in the system.

He asked the union minister to facilitate direct transfer of project funds to the states. The statement said Sitharaman told the chief minister that she will look into the matter and take necessary action.

Zoramthanga also met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought additional funds for supplying tap water to houses..

