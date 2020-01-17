Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capital issue:Crucial council of ministers meeting on Jan 20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amarava
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:50 IST
Capital issue:Crucial council of ministers meeting on Jan 20

A crucial meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers which is likely to grant formal approval to the government's plans on the state capital will be held on January 20 as scheduled and not on Saturday, official sources said. Hours after the sources said the meeting had been advanced to Saturday 3 PM, the Chief Minister's Office late on Friday night clarified it would be held as scheduled on January 20.

The cabinet is expected to grant approval based on the recommendations made by the High-Powered Committee of ministers and bureaucrats. The panel submitted its report to the Chief Minister at a meeting here on Friday afternoon, a minister, who did not wish to be quoted, confirmed.

As per the latest schedule, the Cabinet is to meet on January 20, hours before the start of the three-day extended winter session of the Legislature, to approve the report of the HPC on "distributed capital functions". The HPC members on Friday conferred with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed a host of issues related to the government's plan to go in for distributed capital functions.

They gave a PowerPoint presentation to the Chief Minister on the panel's recommendations, upon 'analyzing' the reports of the six-member experts committee and the Boston Consulting Group on the capital issue. The recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, constituted by the Centre in 2014 post-bifurcation, which the HPC took into consideration while drafting its report, were also discussed at the meeting with the Chief Minister, the sources added.

The HPC held three meetings and deliberated on the recommendations of the experts committee, the BCG and the Sivaramakrishnan Committee. "We will go ahead with our plan in tune with the peoples aspirations.

The Chief Minister told us all steps will be taken for the benefit of the farmers of Amaravati region who gave up their lands for the capital. He suggested that a better package be given to the farmers," Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters after the meeting.

The Minister said they had discussed in detail the steps needed to protect the farmers' interests. "Ours is a farmers' friendly government and we will take decisions accordingly. At the same time, we are also committed to the equitable development of all 13 districts of the state," Botsa said.

The Minister feigned ignorance when asked about the move to scrap the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, in the wake of the plan to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The HPC report will be placed in the Legislature during the extended winter session for discussion upon which the government is expected to come out with its final decision on the state capital issue.

The Chief Minister had on December 17 told the Legislative Assembly that the state could have "three capitals", executive capital in the port city Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, spread across the three regions of Andhra Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Kathua

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Indresh Kumar, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Vivekananda College of Education here on Friday. Kumar was accompanied by Rajnikant, Controller of Examina...

UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court orders dismissal of youth climate lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit by children and young adults who claimed U.S. government climate policy put their future in jeopardy, a major blow to the high-profile case after a string of failed similar bids. In a 2-...

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a crowd of some 10,000 protesters marched in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday before many of them head to Davos next week to challenge political and business leaders to combat the climate crisis. The ...

Binge no more: Spain's Balearic Islands crack down on booze-fuelled tourism

Spains Balearic Islands passed a law on Friday to crack down on binge-drinking tourists by banning happy hours and limiting alcohol sales in holiday hot spots. The regulations outlawed balconing, where revellers jump off balconies, often in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020