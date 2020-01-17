4 held for beating to death man in Vadodara

Four people were arrested inGujarat's Vadodara district for beating to death a man afteraccusing him of having an illicit relationship with a woman,police said on Friday

"After killing Nannu Mavlankar, they took the body toPanchmahal district and set it ablaze to destroy evidence. Allfour have been arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of PoliceSandeep Chaudhary.

