Clash breaks out between two groups in North 24 Parganas

A clash broke out between two groups in Kamarhati's Dasu Bagan area, police said on Friday. "A few people were injured in the clash. Few motorbikes, shops and a flat were torched. Police conducted area domination exercise," said Manoj Verma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore.

Speaking to ANI, TMC leader Madan Mitra said: "Some anti-social elements are trying to gain control of the area of Kamarhati. I appeal to the public to stay safe as the anti-social elements do not have any culture." "I have full confidence in the Barrackpore Commissionerate. I have been assured that the administration will take the necessary measures to maintain peace. I will be visiting the spot," added Mitra.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons for the clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.