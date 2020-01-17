Mumbai: NCP's Sule leads anti-CAA protest in Agripada

Scores of women, led by NCP LokSabha MP Supriya Sule, staged an anti-Citizenship AmendmentAct protest at Agripada near Mumbai Central here on Friday

CAA provides for granting citizenship to Hindus,Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who migratedto India before December 31, 2014 due to religious persecutionin Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

