Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dismiss officials involved in encroachment of JDA land: LG Murmu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 00:07 IST
Dismiss officials involved in encroachment of JDA land: LG Murmu

Amid massive land encroachment of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) due to failure of its enforcement wing, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu on Friday directed Vice-Chairman of the organisation to dismiss officials who fail to perform their duty or in any way connived with the encroachers. To inspect the pace of work and to get a first hand appraisal of the several developmental projects undertaken in the winter capital, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city.

The Lt Governor, during the review of JDA asked the Vice Chairman Rajiv Ranjan to ensure that enforcement staff is sensitized to keep the encroachers of JDA land at bay. He directed the VC to devise a mechanism of ensuring every official of the enforcement wing has a particular land parcel allotted to him for surveillance against encroachment and if at all the said official fails to perform their duty or in any way connives with the encroachers, the said official should be penalized to the extent of dismissal from service, if need be.

LG further directed the officers to fix conspicuous "government land" signboards in and around all state lands, community water bodies within a period of 15 days, take immediate steps for demarcation of all such lands, and make provision for constructing boundary walls around them along with plantation of trees. Since 1973, the J-K government had transferred 9,479 acres of land to the JDA for development and out of which 6,818 acres of land has not been demarcated, officials said.

The massive crackdown against encroachers was carried out in compliance to the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year. The court had pulled up the Jammu Development Authority enforcement wing and the revenue department for repeated massive encroachment of state land.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also rapped the JDA for failing to retrieve encroached lands in Jammu city and Rs 147 crore worth prime property, including illegal allotment of Rs 116 crore land to a non-state subject in Jammu, during the last 18 years. PTI AB RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Families of Iran crash victims face politically charged litigation

Families of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner face a complicated legal battle where backing from the victims governments may be crucial as they seek damages, legal experts said.Lawyers say many relatives will au...

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a crowd of some 10,000 protesters marched in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday before many of them head to Davos next week to challenge political and business leaders to combat the climate crisis. The ...

Pakistan condemns CDS Rawat's remarks on fighting terror and de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday condemned the statements of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat where he suggested de-radicalisation camps for radicalised youths in the Kashmir Valley and a concerted effort to tackle terrorism globally. Sp...

UPDATE 2-Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have removed their new president and chief executive after an allegation of misconduct, leaving the organization in disarray 10 days before the annual music industry showcase.While saying that the Jan. 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020