Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: CM assures thorough probe in MGP leader's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 10:11 IST
Goa: CM assures thorough probe in MGP leader's death

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a thorough probe would be conducted into the death of MGP leader Prakash Naik, who allegedly shot himself dead and held a minister's kin responsible for the extreme step. Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly committed suicide at his home in Merces village on Friday.

The police have said in a message he posted on a WhatsApp group little before killing himself, Naik held two person's responsible for his death and one of them is a state cabinet minister's brother. "The police are conducting a thorough investigation in the matter. I have also sought a detailed report on the incident," Sawant told reporters here on Friday.

All suspects would be thoroughly investigated by the police, who will submit the report on Monday, the Chief Minister added. Naik had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket from St Cruz Assembly constituency..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...

Tennis-Shapovalov says will default match if forced to play in poor air

World number 13 Denis Shapovalov says he will refuse to play at the Australian Open if forced to compete in poor air and expects other leading players at the Grand Slam tournament would do the same if their health is at risk.Organizers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020