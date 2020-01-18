Left Menu
Maha: Two arrested for bribery

  • Thane
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 12:39 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 12:39 IST
Two persons, including an employee of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested Raiar Periyan (52), a fitter with the MBMC's water supplies department, and Babu Rajendran (25), a contractor, deputy superintendent of police Thane ACB Shashikant Chandekar said.

The duo demanded Rs 8,500 from the chairman of a housing society for laying a new water pipeline for the building, an ACB release stated. The ACB, who laid a trap in the premises of the society on Friday and nabbed the duo while accepting the bribe amount, it said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 has been registered against the duo with Navghar police station in Bhayandar, he added..

