Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protestors to continue anti-CAA stir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:01 IST
Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protestors to continue anti-CAA stir

About 60 Muslim women are determined to carry on with their demonstration indefinitely at the Park Circus Maidan here to protest against the CAA, and the proposed nationwide NRC till there is a "favourable judgement". The sit-in by the women, ranging from homemakers to professionals, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi, entered its 12th day here on Saturday.

One of the protestors Nauseen Baba Khan, a young research scholar, speaking to PTI at the dharna site, said, "It is a do-or-die battle. We will peacefully squat here till there is a judgement in our favour." Referring to the Supreme Court having fixed a bunch of 59 petitions on CAA, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, she said, "Let us see. Don't want to comment on judicial matters but if the situation does not turn in our favour, we will continue to sit here." Another woman participant Farhat Islam, a homemaker, said, "We have been sitting in the open, braving the cold, using the ladies toilet in the nearby mosque located 100 metres away, for the past 10 days, but did not ever think about quitting." The PM had said 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and now the BJP wants to turn bonafide Indians into second class citizens in the name of the CAA, she said. "It is a challenge to right to life, right to livelihood, and we can't take this. When your citizenship is gone - your money, property and job - everything becomes useless. It is another way of killing us. We are happy that the civil society is here to support us," Farhat said.

After 10 days of the sit-in, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Authorities have provided three-four bio-toilets and other basic amenities for the women at the sprawling Park Circus Maidan on January 17, she added. Nauseen said, "We don't want cash, we have strictly asked everyone not to chip in with monetary help. We ask everyone to come physically and we are happy that thousands of Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and members of other communities are turning up at the spot daily." To a question about the hardship being faced by them for sitting in the open since January 7, Farhat said, "Doctors from different hospitals visit us regularly to monitor our condition.

"Students from schools, colleges and universities such as Aliah University, Calcutta University, Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Surendranath College, have provided sanitary napkins while people in the area are extending every possible support." A fruit-seller by profession, Arjun Tewary, said, "Our sisters are enduring so much difficulties to secure our rights." "Isn't it our duty to be of help to them?" he asked. Muzaffar Ali, a businessman from Beniapukur area, said that he rushes to the venue every evening with his friends to express solidarity.

Various personalities such as singer Kabir Suman, social activists Umar Khalid and Yogendra Yadav and former home minister P Chidambaram have already visited the venue to express their support to the protesters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with

A professor of the Osmania University here was arrested on Saturday for suspected links with the Maoists, police said. Associate Professor of Telugu department, C Kasim was allegedly involved in a case registered under Unlawful Activities ...

Common party-drugs show promise in treating PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD, which may lead to nightmares, memories of trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety, and depression, can be more effectively treated with a treatment approach that involves the medicinal use of psychedelics....

ABP News launches Pradhanmantri Season 2 with Shekhar Kapur

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, Jan 18 ANINewsVoir Indias leading Hindi news channel, ABP News, has unveiled its second season of the much-admired show, Pradhanmantri. The show promises to delve into the stories and intricacies of contemporary I...

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

China and Myanmar inked dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian nation, as Beijing seeks to cement its hold over a neighbour increasingly isolated by the West.But no major new projects were agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020