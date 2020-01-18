Senior journalist, ex Karnal MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away

Senior journalist and former Karnal MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra died on Saturday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness, sources said. He was suffering from terminal cancer and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago, hospital sources said.

Chopra died at the hospital this afternoon, they said. He was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi.

