Suspected arms supplier arrested in Dwarka

A 26-year-old man, suspected to be an arms supplier, was arrested from Dwarka here, police said on Saturday. Rahul alias Tunna, a resident of Kadipur village in Gurgaon, procured arms from Bihar and supply it to various Delhi-based criminal groups, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the anti-snatching team received a tip-off on Thursday that a man supplying arms in Delhi and NCR would come at Bamdoli Chowk, Sector-28, Dwarka, at about 4 pm along with a firearm. Subsequently, he was arrested and a loaded country-made pistol was seized from him, Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Rahul told police that due to financial crisis, he started supplying fire arms to various criminals groups, he said.

In 2013, he was arrested by the Bihar Police while supplying arms in Shashtri Nagar there. After he got bail in the case, he came to Delhi with his family and started supplying arms, the DCP said. In 2016, he was arrested by the Delhi Police for possessing a firearm and was also arrested in cases of armed robbery in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Alphonse said.

