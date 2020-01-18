Veteran Cong leader Ratan Lal Tambi passes away after prolonged illness

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Ratan Lal Tambi died at SMS Hospital here late on Friday night after prolonged illness, a party spokesperson said. He was 84. His funeral was conducted in Bhilwara district's Jahazpur on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and other leaders condoled Tambi's demise. In his condolence message, Gehlot said Tambi's passing away is an irreparable loss for the Congress.

