AAP's Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress

AAP's Dwarka MLA in the outgoing assembly Adarsh Shastri on Saturday joined the Congress at the party's Delhi unit office in presence of state president Subhash Chopra and AICC incharge PC Chacko.

Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency. He is expected to be fielded from the seat by his new party to contest the February 8 polls.

The grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, also held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of the Aam Aadmi Party.

