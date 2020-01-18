Left Menu
Amit Shah attacks Cong, terms those against CAA "anti-dalits'"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 18:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely. Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi...read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims....our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you," Shah said. Addressing a public meeting here on the CAA as part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion.

The BJP national president also accused the Congress, the Communist party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JDS, BSP, and SP of indulging in vote bank politicson CAA. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders attended the rally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

