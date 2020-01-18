Left Menu
CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout

  • Raipur
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:18 IST
CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout
Image Credit: Pixabay

A cache of explosives was recovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, police said

Acting on specific inputs, the recovery was made from a forested hill near Honer village under Amabeda police station area, around 200 kms from here, by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police along the border of Kanker-Kondagaon districts, a police official said

The seized items included four cooker bombs, a 12 bore gun, etc. along with other items including Maoist uniforms, he added.

