CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout

A cache of explosives was recovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, police said

Acting on specific inputs, the recovery was made from a forested hill near Honer village under Amabeda police station area, around 200 kms from here, by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police along the border of Kanker-Kondagaon districts, a police official said

The seized items included four cooker bombs, a 12 bore gun, etc. along with other items including Maoist uniforms, he added.

