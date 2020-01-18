CG: Cache of explosives seized from Maoist hideout
A cache of explosives was recovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, police said
Acting on specific inputs, the recovery was made from a forested hill near Honer village under Amabeda police station area, around 200 kms from here, by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police along the border of Kanker-Kondagaon districts, a police official said
The seized items included four cooker bombs, a 12 bore gun, etc. along with other items including Maoist uniforms, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Chhattisgarh
- Kankerdistrict
- Amabeda
ALSO READ
Maoists gun down tribal man in Odisha
Maoists beat up construction workers, set vehicles on fire in
Seven Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district
Pakistan's ISI, terror organisations, Maoists behind student protests: BJP's Ravinder Raina
Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with Maoists