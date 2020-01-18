'Top 50' criminals identified, stringent action to follow: Ghaziabad police

Ghaziabad Police has identified 50 most notorious criminals active in the district and a dossier on them is being prepared to initiate further action, an official said on Saturday. Police have also made a list of 780 gangsters and 9,461 other criminals who have indulged in cases of loot, dacoity, burglary and smuggling, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The officer said a verification process is underway and a dossier will also be prepared in this regard. 560 criminals who are from other districts and are now active in the Ghaziabad have also been identified. Stringent action under appropriate sections of the law will be taken against them, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.