Delegation of Dal dwellers calls on Lt guv in Jammu

A delegation of the Dal Lake dwellers in Srinagar called on Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here and apprised him about various issues pertaining to their rehabilitation and welfare, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. The delegation was led by president, Zamindar Association, Ghulam Mohammad Kachroo, he said.

He said the Lt governor told the delegation that the government is taking concrete steps for the rehabilitation of the Dal dwellers with all basic amenities to be provided to them. Murmu also assured the delegation to review their genuine issues for early redressal, the spokesman said.

