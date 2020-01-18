Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

KA-SHAH-MODI Modi flag bearer of Indian culture, tradition: Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "flag bearer" of the Indian culture and tradition.

BOM8 MP-GADKARI-ECONOMY USD 5 trillion economy goal difficult, not impossible: Gadkari

Indore (MP): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 was "difficult but not impossible".

DEL39 PM-SHABANA PM Modi wishes Shabana speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished actor Shabana Azmi a quick recovery after she met with an accident.

DEL37 UP-WOMAN-LD-MOLESTERS Women beaten to death by men accused of molesting her minor daughter: Police

Kanpur: A 36-year-old woman was beaten to death by men who were accused of molesting her minor daughter and were out on bail, a senior police official said on Saturday.

DEL41 AAP-2NDLD MLAS RESIGN Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

New Delhi: In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday.

DEL16 DL-NIRBHAYA-FATHER-JAISING Jaising should be 'ashamed'; we aren't as 'large-hearted' as Sonia: Nirbhaya's father

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's father on Saturday said senior lawyer Indira Jaising should be "ashamed" of herself for suggesting pardon for the four death row convicts in his daughter's gangrape case and said his family isn't as "large-hearted" as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

DEL40 JNU-2NDLD FACULTY-PASWAN SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration, urge Paswan to take up matter

New Delhi: A delegation of SC and ST faculty members of JNU on Saturday accused the administration under VC M Jagadesh Kumar of discrimination against teachers and students from these communities and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government.

DEL26 JK-LD MOBILES Prepaid mobile services restored in J-K after over five-month suspension

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing "whitelisted" sites across the Jammu division, an official spokesperson said.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

LGD26 DL-COURT-3RDLD CHILD RAPE 2 convicted for raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013

New Delhi: A POCSO court convicted two men on Saturday for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi seven years ago, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society. By Usha Rani Das and Udayan Kishor

LGD25 DL-COURT-CHILD RAPE-LD ATTACK Rape convict attacks mediapersons outside Delhi court

New Delhi: Some mediapersons were attacked on Saturday by one of the convicts in the 2013 rape case of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.

LGD21 NIRBHAYA-LAWYER After HC order, Delhi Bar Council takes action against Nirbhaya convict's lawyer, issues notice

New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday issued notice to advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, after Delhi High Court had last month directed it to take action against the lawyer for filing "forged" documents and not appearing for hearing.

FOREIGN

FGN13 PAK-MINISTER-KASHMIR Pakistan has shown weakness on Kashmir issue: Railways Minister Rashid

Lahore: A top Pakistani minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Islamabad had shown "weakness" on Kashmir, contradicting his government's claim that it has "succeeded" in internationalising the issue. By M Zulqernain

FGN8 PAK-MUSHARRAF Pak SC to entertain Musharraf's plea only after he surrenders to the law: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court has returned the petition of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf against his conviction and sentencing by a special tribunal with objection that he is not allowed to appeal without surrendering to the law, according to a media report. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN7 US-POMPEO-QURESHI Regional stability, situation in Iran, Afghan tops the talks between Qureshi and Pompeo

Washington: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed on Islamabad's commitment toward "security and stability" in South Asia as he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East. By Lalit K Jha PTI

RHL

