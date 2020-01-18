Man arrested for raping physically challenged woman

Odisha Police Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a physically challenged dalit woman in Kalahandi district. The incident took place on Thursday and the arrest was made after the victim's family members lodged a complaint on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place at M Rampur area of Kalahandi when the 33-year-old victim was returning home from the local market. The accused offered her a ride in his motorcycle and raped her at a secluded place. The accused also allegedly threatened the woman of dire consequences if she dared to reveal the matter outside, the police said quoting the complaint.

The medical examination of the victim and the accused have been conducted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.