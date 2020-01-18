Left Menu
Link Expressway will become backbone of development of Gorakhpur, Purvanchal: UP CM

  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 21:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Link Expressway will become the backbone of development of Gorakhpur as well as Purvanchal. "The construction work of the Purvanchal Expressway is also going on a war footing. The main road will be opened for transportation this year," he said.

Adityanath was addressing a felicitation ceremony of farmers who gave their land for the Link Expressway in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) office premises. "The farmers will also have satisfaction that good work is being done on their ancestors land. They will also be happy that they are also contributing in the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country," he said.

The government is committed to ensuring that the farmers get compensation in a time-bound manner, Adityanath said, adding that work on the Bundelkhand Expressway will start from this month. The chief minister also observed that when every individual of the society comes forward only then there will be development.

"The contribution of public representatives, entrepreneurs, farmers and youth is needed for the development of the state," he said.

