Left Menu
Development News Edition

I don't prejudge books based on author's gender: Shobhaa De

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:59 IST
I don't prejudge books based on author's gender: Shobhaa De
Columnist Shobhaa De Image Credit: ANI

Novelist Shobhaa De has said she does not prejudge books based on the gender of the author. The 'Starry Nights' author, speaking at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, 2020 on Saturday, said imposing gender restrictions before reading a book is like "prejudging a book".

"I do not believe in women's books versus men's books. I do not look at the gender of a person when I take up a book.

I read a book which I want to. I think this approach is fairer," De said during a discussion on women writers. Noting that her next book will be a fiction, De said writing fiction can be extremely 'de-stressing and relaxing' and is a "fantastic emotional workout." Asked what goes in her mind while she writes a book, the author of best-sellers like 'Second Thoughts' and 'Bollywood Nights', said, "If it is a fiction, it is a process. The character has to be a part of my everyday life; that person has to talk to me, I can hear the words." "Every fiction has a story and different writers have different ways (of telling a tale)," she said.

However, when it comes to non-fiction, De said her "journalistic background, research and observations of the society" comes to the fore. De said writing columns is satisfactory "as I can share my views, to which people may or may not agree." De announced the name of Sujatha Gidla, author of 'Ants Among Elephants' as the recipient of the 'Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award', 2020.

The Woman's Voice Award recognises new talents among women writers and focuses on memoirs, biographies and oral histories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...

Man dies after falling off moving train

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The body was found on the railway track near Vijaypur on Saturday evening, the officials said.They said the deceased apparent...

Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead

Tanner Pearson collected one goal and one assist, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 17 saves as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night and moved atop the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks, who have w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020