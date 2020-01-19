One more case filed against anti-CAA protesters in Muzaffarnagar; tally up to 50

Police has registered one more case against unidentified persons in connection with violence here during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the complaint of a commandant of the Rapid Action Force. With this, the number of cases filed against anti-CAA protesters has reached 50 here.

In the FIR lodged with the Civil Lines police station under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 147 (punishment for rioting), it is alleged that the protesting mob pelted stones at the RAF personnel. Later, the protesters dispersed after the RAF started firing tear gas shells during the protests in Muzaffarnagar on December 21, the complaint stated.

The incident took place when a company of the RAF was posted at the Civil Lines police station area when violence broke out during protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.