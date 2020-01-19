As long as Delhi has an 'honest govt', no pvt school can arbitrarily hike fees: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured parents that as long as his "honest government" is in power in the national capital, no private school will be allowed to arbitrarily increase fees. He said like the last five years, his government will continue to control the school fees in Delhi.
"As long as there is an honest government in Delhi, parents need not worry. No private school in Delhi will be allowed to arbitrarily decide its fees. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. His comments came ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.
In April 2018, the Delhi government had issued a circular prohibiting private unaided schools functioning on government land from hiking tuition fees without the approval of the Directorate of Education. Later in May that year, the government also directed 575 private schools to refund the excess fees charged -- between June 2016 to January 2018 -- with 9 percent interest.
