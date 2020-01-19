64-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest while running Mumbai Marathon
A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday.
A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday. According to the Bombay Hospital, the deceased has been identified as Gajanan Maljalkar.
Gajanan was the resident of Nala Sopara town in Maharashtra and a retired officer of Canara Bank. In total, seven people have suffered a heart attack during the run today and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race. Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run.
In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners took part in different events. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Nala Sopara
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray govt will be short-lived, claims BJP's Rane
Farmer, daughter came to meet Uddhav Thackeray, detained by police
Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray after 'Free Kashmir' poster seen in Mumbai protest
Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh financial aid to kin of those killed in Boisar chemical factory blast
Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in cost government Rs 2.79 crore