64-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest while running Mumbai Marathon

A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday. According to the Bombay Hospital, the deceased has been identified as Gajanan Maljalkar.

Gajanan was the resident of Nala Sopara town in Maharashtra and a retired officer of Canara Bank. In total, seven people have suffered a heart attack during the run today and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race. Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run.

In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners took part in different events. (ANI)

