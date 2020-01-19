Left Menu
Actor Sushant joins protests at Shaheen Bagh, says time for 'white-haired people' is over

It is time for the youths and students to come forward and lead the way for everyone to follow, has said actor Sushant Singh, adding that the time for 'white-haired people' was over.

Actor Sushant Singh speaking at a protest at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday evening. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

It is time for the youths and students to come forward and lead the way for everyone to follow, has said actor Sushant Singh, adding that the time for 'white-haired people' was over. "Unless our voices are heard, and no solution is figured out, I and my family will continue to support you," said Singh, accompanied by his wife Molina Singh, while expressing solidarity with the protesting students at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday evening.

They are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Sushant said: "Rebellions have emerged from every 'Bagh' (Garden) of our country. Once there was Jallianwala Bagh, and now there is Shaheen Bagh. This Bagh has spread such a fire that now there is a Shaheen Bagh in every city of this country."

He said that the Central government should peacefully interact with the protesters, and inform them of any wrong they might have been doing. Later, while speaking to media, Sushant said: "Some incidents happen for which you feel from the heart, and your conscience tells you that now you have to say something. The way the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) were brutally beaten, after that I could not stay at home. My entire family has decided to express full solidarity with the students."

Citing the example of NRC Assam, Sushant said that before the proper functioning of law or the drafting of certain regulations of NRC, the government should not have created panic among the people. "19 lakh people are excluded from the NRC. Even the Supreme Court has not yet given its verdict. These people have no place to go. They neither have the voting rights nor citizenship," he said.

There were reports alleging that Sushant was fired from his show 'Savdhaan India' for protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR, which he later dismissed as 'speculation.' Sushant is vocally against the CAA, which gives citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees, who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

