187 people rescued after being stranded in heavy snow near Kufri in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 187 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall near Kufri in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were rescued early on Saturday, police said. Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal said, "The Shimla district Police have rescued 187 people who were stranded on Kufri- Chail Road due to snowfall."

"The roads have become icy and slippery due to snowfall and 31 vehicles including buses, trucks and cars on which were stranded on NH 5 have been safely removed," he added. "Total NH traffic Tourist vehicles, local private vehicle, HRTC Buses, private buses, transportation vehicle, taxi, car, pickup, truck, etc removed from Kufri to Dhalli and Shimla (down side) along with passengers.

"Due to snowfall, road condition is Dangerous on Kufri to Chail Road. The rescue operation was finished at about 4 am on Sunday," he added. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a forecast for the partly cloudy sky and light snow in upcoming days with minimum and maximum temperature will hover around minus 1 and 12 respectively.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

