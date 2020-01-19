Pondy CM kick-starts drive against polio

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday kick-started a drive against pulse polio by administering drops to children at a government higher secondary school at Nellithope the constituency he represents. Official sources said the intensified pulse polio immunisation programme was carried out by administering drops to children aged below five.

Around 98,000 children were eligible for the coverage under the drive. Over 450 places, including government hospitals, were used for holding the camp. Mobile units were also pressed into service to administer the drops to children at bus terminals and the railway station, and places of worship from morning.

Later, the Chief Minister told newsmen that the territorial administration intensified its efforts to retain the record of Puducherry being polio-free. Territorial Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare were among those present during the pulse polio programme..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.