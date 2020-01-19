Puducherry CM administers polio drops to children
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday administered polio drops to a child on the occasion of the Pulse Polio Day here.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also administered polio drops to children in Karnataka's Hubli today.
Though India is free from polio, the drops are given to the children below five years as the disease persists in neighbouring countries. (ANI)
