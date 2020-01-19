Left Menu
"Union govt should come clearn on deradicalisation camps"

  • PTI
  Thiruvanan
  19-01-2020 16:55 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday demanded that the Union government come clean on the de-radicalisation camps operating in India. He described as "outrageous" the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat that de-radicalisation camps were operating in the country.

The CDS had said there is need for de-radicalisation of Muslim youth, particularly in Kashmir. "Army commanders are entering domestic politics. This is unprecedented.

What is shocking is that already such camps are existing," Yechury told reporters here..

