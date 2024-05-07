Excise Case: Delhi Court extends Vinod Chauhan ED remand till May 12

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the ED remand of Vinod Chauhan till May 12, in the Excise Policy money laundering case. He has been recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly transferring cash bribe amount from South Group to the election campaign of Aam Aadmi Party during Goa Assembly Elections.

Vinod Chauhan on Tuesday produced by the ED before the court after the end of his custody period. The court on the last date had sent Chauhan to 3 days ED remand. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Tuesday after going through the ED's remand application decided to extend ED remand till May 12, 2024.

According to the ED, Vinod Chauhan was arrested from Goa's ED Zonal Office. He was involved in the transfer of the amount of Rs 25.5 crores out of Rs 45 crores which was used in the AAP Goa elections. Appearing for ED, Advocates Zoheb Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta submitted that Chauhan was aware of the fact that the money was related to the Delhi liquor excise policy scam and was in deep nexus with the key conspirators. He is primarily involved in Hawala transfers and cash movements and also acted as a middleman for bureaucrats and politicians, ED alleged.

It was also stated that searches were conducted at various locations and Rs 1.06 crores was seized from his residence. The agency claimed that he knew the amount of Rs 1.06 crores was from the South Group and was holding it for AAP leaders. While seeking custody for four days ED stated that they needed to unearth the money trail which is exclusive to his knowledge and confront with digital and material records and with other accused and witnesses.

During the hearing, Advocate Gagan Manocha appeared for Chauhan opposed the remand plea of ED and submitted that he has been cooperating with the probe and audit reports have been already given to the agency regarding the amount seized by the ED. In the Excise case, the ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said. As per the allegations, the excise department had decided to refund the earnest money deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules.

Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19, the probe agency said and there was an alleged loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)