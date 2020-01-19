Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

TOP STORIES:

MDS7 KL-GOVERNOR-LD REPORT CAA petition in SC: Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him.

FGN11 BANGLA-HASINA-LD INDIA CAA, NRC 'internal matters' of India: Bangladesh PM

Dubai: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, but at the same time said the act was "not necessary".

DEL2 AVI-AI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment

New Delhi: A senior Air India pilot who was suspended in May last year after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman colleague was found guilty by an internal committee of the airline but has been reinstated recently, senior officials said.

NATION: DEL15 RJ-CAA

Raj govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementation of CAA in state Jaipur: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has decided to bring in an assembly resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state in the budget session beginning on January 24.

MDS1 TN-CAA-SITHARAMAN

States opposing CAA implementation is 'unconstitutional': FM Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dubbed the proposal of some states to not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act as 'unconstitutional' and said it was the responsibility of all states to ensure that the law passed in Parliament is executed.

BOM5 MH-SHIRDI-LD BANDH

Shutdown in Shirdi over Saibaba birthplace row; MP backs stir Shirdi: Shops and eateries were shut and vehicles remained off roads in Maharashtra's Shirdi temple town on Sunday, while an MP of the ruling Shiv Sena also extended support to the bandh called over a controversy on the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba.

DEL9 POLLS-SIBAL-INTERVIEW

Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism': Sibal New Delhi: Asserting that the uproar over the amended citizenship law and the Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "subdued" response to the issues "smacks of opportunism". By Asim Kamal

DES4 UKD-RAILWAY-SANSKRIT

Sanskrit to replace urdu on railway signboards in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Names of railway stations written in Urdu on platform signboards in Uttarakhand will now be written in Sanskrit, the second official language of the hill state.

BOM8 GJ-SARASWAT-JK-INTERNET

Niti Ayog member justifies internet ban in J&K Ahmedabad: NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat has said the shut down of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 did not have any significant impact on the economy, as people there did nothing other than watching "dirty films" online.

DES9 UP-CAA-LD PROTESTS

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge Lucknow: A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that police took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police.

DEL13 NCST-REFUGEE-TRIBALS

NCST to ask Chhattisgarh to probe if refugee resettlement led to demographic changes in tribal areas New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will ask the Chhattisgarh government to probe if the resettlement of Bangladeshi refugees has led to demographic changes in tribal areas, according to officials. By Gaurav Saini

FOREIGN:

FGN22 NIGERIA-INDIANS 19 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released, one died in captivity

Abuja: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity, according to the Indian mission here.

FGN24 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIAN Indian school teacher becomes first foreigner to contract coronavirus in China

Beijing: A 45-year-old Indian school teacher is undergoing treatment for a new strain of pneumonia outbreak spreading in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen, becoming the first foreigner to have contracted the mysterious SARS-like coronavirus. By K J M Varma

BUSINESS: DCM23 BIZ-RBI-DIVIDEND

Interim dividend issue may come up in next RBI's board meeting New Delhi: The issue of interim dividend may come up for discussion in the next Reserve Bank board meeting as the government struggles to meet its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent amid revenue shortfall, sources said.

DCM24 BIZ-BANK STRIKE

Bank unions call two-day strike from Jan 31 Dharamshala: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, has given a call for a two-day strike beginning January 31.

