Maha: Man fixing rappelling rope falls into valley, dies

The body of a 60-year-old man who fell into a valley while fixing a rappelling rope in Harischandragad in Ahmednagar district on Saturday was recovered a day later, police said. Arun Sawant was fixing the rope at Konkankada rappelling point, some 250 kilometres from here, on Saturday evening when he fell, and his body was found at around 2pm on Sunday, Assistant Inspector SH Kharmade of Tokawade police station told PTI.

Another police official said Sawant, a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, was part of a group of 30 trekkers. Rappelling, from French rappeler which means 'to recall' or 'to pull through', is a controlled descent off a vertical drop, such as a rock face, using a rope..

