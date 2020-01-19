Avalanche hit Kinnaur's village, no casualty reported

An avalanche hit Raldanga Nalla at Ribba village in the district on Saturday. No casualties, injuries or damages have been reported.

The state has recorded heavy snowfall in past 24 hours following which, earlier today 187 people were rescued on NH-5 by Shimla police. Meanwhile, the temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded minus 8.4 degree Celsius, Dalhousie minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Manali minus 4.4 degree Celsius, and Kufri minus 5 degree Celsius. (ANI)

