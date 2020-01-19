Assam minister shown black flags

Assam minister Jogen Mohan was shown black flags in Sivasagar district on Sunday by AASU activists protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a day after he was sworn in. The incident happened when the minister was going to his constituency - Mahmara.

The actvists also shouted slogans against him. "Jogen Mohan go back", "We don't accept CAA" and "BJP go back" were some of the slogans the agitators shouted while waving black flags at the new minister.

Jogen Mohan on Saturday was sworn in as minister of state with independent charge was given the portfolios of revenue and disaster management, PWD (assisting the cabinet minister). Dozens of members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) showed black flags while Mohan's convoy passed through Gaurisagar area of Sivasagar district.

On January 15, the day of 'Bhogali Bihu', Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by AASU activists in Dibrugarh district while he was on his way to his hometown Chabua to celebrate Bihu with his family members. Sonowal, on New Year's day was shown black flags by AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad at several places between Nalbari and Barpeta when he was travelling to Barpeta district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.