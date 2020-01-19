Over Rs 5.98 crore compensation disbursed to 235 crime victims

The Mizoram government has disbursed over Rs 5.98 crore as compensation to victims of various crimes in the state from 2012 to September, 2019, an official said. According to records of Mizoram State Legal Service Authority (MSLSA), at least 235 people have been compensated during the period.

The fund was disbursed under provisions of the Mizoram Victims of Crime Compensation Scheme, 2011, which was implemented in 2012, the official said. The records also said that 143 girls and 6 boys were given compensation for being victims of crimes committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act".

As many as 33 people including 6 females were compensated for being victims of crimes under the IPC and 28 rape victims were also given compensation amounting to Rs 36.40 lakh during the same period. The number of crime victims was highest in 2018 as the government had disbursed compensation of Rs 3.32 crore to 103 that year, according to the records.

Around Rs 1.53 crore was disbursed to 54 victims in 2017 and Rs 33.84 lakh to 43 in 2016, the official said..

