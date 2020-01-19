Govt will develop standard of life of tribal people: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said his government is sincere in developing the standard of life of the states indigenous tribal, who constitute 32 per cent of the population. Deb said his government has submitted a series of proposals to the Union Government for the development of the indigenous tribals.

"We want to work sincerely for the development of the standard of life of the tribals of the state. More than Rs 8,000 crore has been sought from the Central government to develop the TTAADC areas of the state. We have also submitted a series of proposals for their development", he said inaugurating the 42nd Kokborok language day here. The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) constitutes two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute 32 per cent of the state's population.

Deb later told reporters that a private members resolution to increase the number of seats in the TTAADC from 30 to 50 was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Friday, The state government is also considering to hand over 42 departments to the TTADC administration. He said the state government would offer pattas to 1.30 lakh families from the indigenous community under the Forest Dwellers Act and the process for identification of the lands is on.

"The state government has decided to rename the Baramura Hills in West Tripura district as 'Hathai Kotor' following requests from indigenous people and the decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Saturday", Deb said. Sports Minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Forest and Tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia were present in the event..

