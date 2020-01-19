Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will develop standard of life of tribal people: Deb

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 20:06 IST
Govt will develop standard of life of tribal people: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said his government is sincere in developing the standard of life of the states indigenous tribal, who constitute 32 per cent of the population. Deb said his government has submitted a series of proposals to the Union Government for the development of the indigenous tribals.

"We want to work sincerely for the development of the standard of life of the tribals of the state. More than Rs 8,000 crore has been sought from the Central government to develop the TTAADC areas of the state. We have also submitted a series of proposals for their development", he said inaugurating the 42nd Kokborok language day here. The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) constitutes two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute 32 per cent of the state's population.

Deb later told reporters that a private members resolution to increase the number of seats in the TTAADC from 30 to 50 was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Friday, The state government is also considering to hand over 42 departments to the TTADC administration. He said the state government would offer pattas to 1.30 lakh families from the indigenous community under the Forest Dwellers Act and the process for identification of the lands is on.

"The state government has decided to rename the Baramura Hills in West Tripura district as 'Hathai Kotor' following requests from indigenous people and the decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Saturday", Deb said. Sports Minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Forest and Tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia were present in the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canada says there are no firm plans for downloading black boxes from crashed jet

There are still no firm plans for downloading the cockpit and flight data from a Ukrainian airliner which was shot down by Iran 10 days ago, Canadas Transportation Safety Board TSB said on Sunday.The TSB said in a statement that two of its ...

Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant

World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been str...

Scoreboard, 3rd ODI, India vs Australia

India Rohit Sharma c Starc b Zampa 119KL Rahul lbw b Agar 19 Virat Kohli b Starc 89Shreyas Iyer not out 44 Manish Pan...

Rohit slams century, Kohli 89 to help India claim series 2-1

Opener Rohit Sharma 119 hit a confident century while skipper Virat Kohli made 89 as India humbled Australia by seven wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to claim the series 2-1, here on Sunday. Chasing 287 to win, India overhauled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020