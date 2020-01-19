2 held with fake currency notes in West Bengal

The West Bengal police on Sunday arrested two persons in Malda district and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs two lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel apprehended the two from a Siliguri-bound bus at Kadubari More in Gajol.

All the fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Malda Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhatosh Sarkar said. The arrested persons are residents of Meherapur area under the Mothabari police station limits.

An investigation has been initiated, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

