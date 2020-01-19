Following are the top stories at 10 PM:

TOP STORIES:

DEL45 3RDLD SARASWAT NITI Aayog member says Internet only used in J-K to watch 'dirty films', parties and trade bodies slam remarks

Ahmedabad/Srinagar: NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat has courted controversy with his remarks that shutdown of Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 did not have any significant effect on its economy as people there only use Internet for "watching dirty films".

MDS23 KL-LD GOVERNOR CAA petition in SC: Guv seeks report from Ker govt, says he will not be mute spectator

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid escalation of war of words between him and the LDF government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made it clear on Sunday he will not remain a "mute spectator" as he sought a report from it over moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law without informing him.

FGN11 BANGLA-HASINA-LD INDIA CAA, NRC 'internal matters' of India: Bangladesh PM

Dubai: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, but at the same time said the act was "not necessary".

NATION: DEL44 MANMOHAN-INSTITUTIONS

Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh New Delhi: Institutions of India's liberal democracy need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law.

DEL42 KEJRIWAL-2NDLD GUARANTEE CARD

Kejriwal comes out with 'guarantee card' to woo voters, among 10 promises subsidised power and water, free bus ride for students, reduction in pollution New Delhi: Free bus ride for students, deployment of mohalla marshals for women security, a 24-hour supply of power and clean piped water to every household and reducing pollution to one-third were among 10 steps "guaranteed" by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to woo the Delhi electorate.

DEL33 UP-CAA-2NDLD PROTESTS

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge Lucknow: A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police.

MDS19 TN-CAA-LD SITHARAMAN

States opposing CAA implementation is 'unconstitutional': FM Chennai: Dubbing as "unconstitutional" the stand of some states that the CAA would not be implemented, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said all have the responsibility to ensure a law passed by parliament is enforced.

DEL2 AVI-AI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment New Delhi: A senior Air India pilot who was suspended in May last year after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman colleague was found guilty by an internal committee of the airline but has been reinstated recently, senior officials said.

BOM15 MH-SHIRDI-2ND LD BANDH

Bandh in Shirdi over Saibaba birthplace row; temple remains open Shirdi: A bandh was observed in Shirdi on Sunday against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on the birthplace of Saibaba, a prominent spiritual figure of the 19th Century who has been equally revered by Hindus and Muslims.

DEL24 POLLS-SIBAL-LD INTERVIEW

Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism': Sibal New Delhi: Asserting that the uproar over the amended citizenship law and the Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "subdued" response to the issues "smacks of opportunism". By Asim Kamal

DES21 UP-BHAGWAT

RSS follows Constitution, does not want to be another power centre: Bhagwat Bareilly: Stressing that the RSS follows the Constitution, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation does not have any agenda and it does not want to become another "power centre".

FOREIGN:

FGN22 NIGERIA-INDIANS 19 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released, one died in captivity

Abuja: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity, according to the Indian mission here.

FGN32 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD INDIAN Indian school teacher undergoes treatment for Streptococcal infection in China

Beijing: A 45-year-old Indian school teacher in the Chinese city of Shenzhen is undergoing treatment for a Streptococcal infection which was initially suspected to be a case of the mysterious SARS-like coronavirus prevalent in the country.

BUSINESS: DCM5 BIZ-DUTYFREE-ALCOHOL-SALE

Commerce min for restricting duty-free alcohol purchase to one bottle New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free shops as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods, sources said.

DCM32 BIZ-TAX-GARG

India may miss tax collection target for 2019-20 by nearly Rs 2.5 lakh cr: Garg New Delhi: The government's tax collection is likely to fall short of its estimate by Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2019-20, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Sunday while calling for scrapping of dividend distribution tax.

