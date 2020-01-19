Two dead, six injured as van falls into gorge in HP's Kangra

Two persons were killed and six others injured as an Omni van they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, a district official said. The van fell into about a 500-ft-deep gorge in Bir Billing of Baijnath sub-division on Sunday evening, he added.

A total of eight persons were in the van when it fell into the gorge, he said, adding two of them died on the spot. Two have been referred to a Baijnath hospital whereas the four others with minor injuries were discharged after the treatment, he added.

PTI DJI RAX RAX

