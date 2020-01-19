CJI Bobde enjoys game of cricket in Nagpur, scores 18 runs
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday enjoyed a game of cricket in Nagpur with members of the legal fraternity during his two-day visit to the city. He took part in a friendly match played between the teams of 'All Judges XI' and 'High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI'.
During the 15-over match played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association's ground in Civil Lines area, CJI Bobde, an avid sports lover, smashed 18 runs for his 'All Judges XI' team. It was the highest individual score of the match. However, the CJI's rival team won the match..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Being part of Indian team for 18 yrs was the biggest moment: Anil Kumble
India Inc's overseas borrowing up 6.5% to USD 2.12 bn in Nov 2019
Indian-Americans in Chicago hold rally in support of CAA
Indian-Americans hold rallies across US in support of CAA
Indian-Americans hold rallies in Atlanta, Seattle in support of CAA