Ker govt not to cooperate with procedures for NPR updation Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI): The Left governmentin Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it wouldnot cooperate with any official procedures regarding theupdation of the National Population Register (NPR)

The decision in this regard was taken at a specialcabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanhere

The government also decided to inform the RegistrarGeneral and Census Commissioner under the Union Home Ministryit was unable to cooperate with anything with regard to theupdation of the NPR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.