Kerala Assembly session from January 30

The Kerala government on Monday decided to recommend Governor Muhammed Arif Khan to convene the state assembly session from January 30. The decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a CMO press release said.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the Kerala Municipality Amendment Bill and the Kerala Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, proposing to increase the number of members in local bodies, it said. The other details including the number of days of the proposed session and the major bills which are to come up in the House are yet to be announced..

